What caused Brittany Murphy’s death?

What was the cause of death for Brittany Murphy?

BRITTANY Murphy rose to fame as Tia, a fresh-faced adolescent in the cult classic 1990s film Clueless.

Her life was tragically cut short at the age of 32, and a documentary titled What Happened, Brittany Murphy? was released in 2021, delving into the disturbing details of the actress’ final days.

Brittany was discovered dead in her Los Angeles home on December 20, 2009.

Her death was ruled to be caused by pneumonia, anemia, and drug intoxication from prescription pills, according to the Los Angeles Coroner.

Make-up artist Trista Jordan, who worked with Brittany on her last film, Something Wicked, reflected on the actress’ troubling appearance in her final months in the documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy?

“Her eyes were so sunken, and she just seemed so sad,” Trista explained.

“She didn’t seem like herself.

She was in excruciating discomfort.

She couldn’t stand because she had Bambi legs.”

On October 14, 2021, the documentary was released, just two months before the 12-year anniversary of Brittany’s untimely death.

Brittany rose to prominence alongside Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd in the 1990s classic Clueless.

She also starred in Don’t Say A Word with Michael Douglas in 2001 and 8 Mile with Eminem, for which she received critical acclaim.

Brittany had no children during her lifetime.

The actress was involved in a number of high-profile relationships but never had children of her own.

She began dating Ashton Kutcher, her co-star in Just Married, in late 2002.

Joe Macaluso, a production assistant she met while working on the film Little Black Book, proposed to her in December 2005.

They called it quits on their engagement in August of 2006.

Simon Monjack worked as a screenwriter, director, and producer in the United Kingdom.

Simone Bienne, whom he married in 2001, divorced him in 2006.

Brittany Murphy, his second wife, died on December 20, 2009, at the age of 32.

According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, he was found dead just five months later, on May 23, 2010, in his Hollywood home.

The cause of his death, according to the coroner’s report, was acute pneumonia and severe anemia, which were also the causes of his wife Brittany’s death in the same house.

He allegedly “conned” the actress before her untimely death, according to a new HBO documentary.

Brittany was one of Simon’s “final victims,” according to director Cynthia Hill.

“He was a disturbed individual who was used to deceiving people, and Brittany was one of his most recent victims,” she said.

“There was a pattern of behavior that became very apparent as we conducted more research.”

Monjack was said to have two children who he kept hidden.

the

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.