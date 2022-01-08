What caused Elvis Presley’s death?

What was the cause of death for Elvis Presley?

Before his death in August 1977 at the age of 42, ELVIS PRESLEY was the most famous musician on the planet.

On what would have been his 87th birthday, here’s everything you need to know about the American star, widely regarded as the greatest music artist of the twentieth century.

Elvis Presley died at the age of 42 as a result of drug abuse, with a heart attack being the official cause of death.

Elvis Presley was suffering from high blood pressure, an enlarged colon, liver damage, and emphysema at the time.

He was also bedridden and weighed 25 stones, according to reports.

However, many conspiracy theories have surfaced since his death, claiming that he is still alive.

According to the 2018 documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher, the singer had a painkiller addiction and committed suicide.

Elvis Presley was discovered dead in his Graceland, Memphis, bathroom on August 16, 1977, face down in front of the toilet.

He was cold, blue, and had no vital signs when paramedics arrived; he had been dead for an hour.

But, because “he was Elvis,” he was taken by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital, where a futile attempt at resuscitation was made.

With a string of insanely successful songs, Elvis has left a huge legacy and certainly stamped his mark on the music industry.

Return to Sender, for example, was a hit in 1962 and reached number one in the UK despite being released in September.

His remaster of BJ Thomas’ song Always on My Mind was released just weeks after he and his wife Priscilla divorced, and it is widely regarded as one of his most popular songs from the 1970s.

Blue Suede Shoes, All Shook Up, Hound Dog, and Jailhouse Rock are among his other notable tracks.

Suspicious Minds, Elvis’ last number one single in the United States, was released in 1969 and reached number two in the United Kingdom.

Despite the fact that the King of Rock and Roll passed away over four decades ago, his daughter Lisa-Marie Presley released a new album in 2018 that included a duet with her father.

Graceland is a mansion and estate on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Whitehaven, Memphis, Tennessee.

Graceland, which was once Elvis Presley’s home and is now a museum that opened to the public on June 7, 1982, attracts thousands of visitors each year.

In 2006, the site was designated as a National Historic Landmark, and it is now the second most visited house in the United States, with an estimated 650,000 visitors per year…

