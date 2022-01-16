What caused Jordan Cashmyer’s death?

The reality TV show 16 and Pregnant starred JORDAN CASHMYER.

On January 16, 2022, it was announced that the 26-year-old actress had died.

On January 16, 2022, a medical examiner confirmed Jordan Cashmyer’s death, according to TMZ.

Sadly, the cause of her death has yet to be determined.

Jordan’s father, Dennis Cashmyer Jr., confirmed his daughter’s death on Facebook on Sunday, writing, “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants.”

Jordan, my oldest and most cherished daughter, died recently at the age of 26.”

“Our hearts have been broken,” he added.

Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy.”

“Please understand and respect our privacy at this time,” he concluded.

Our children, granddaughter Lyla, and other family members have shown us their love and support.”

When the show 16 and Pregnant premiered in 2014, Jordan was cast as a character.

Jordan, her boyfriend Derek, and her daughter Evie were all featured prominently on the show.

Jordan was about to give birth, and the show chronicled their homelessness.

Jordan’s strained relationships with her family were also depicted as she began a relationship with Derek.

Jordan and Derek went their separate ways after the show.

Jordan’s parents were forced to step in and share guardianship with Derek for a while as a result.

Jordan then temporarily signed away her custody rights to Derek’s mother in 2015, claiming that she was dealing with drug addiction and mental health issues at the time.

Jordan, fortunately, began working on her health and, after years of struggling with addiction, celebrated her one-year sobriety in January 2021.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.