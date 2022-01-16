What caused Jordan Cashmyre’s death?

Jordan Cashmyre’s cause of death is unknown.

JORDAN CASHMYER was the star of the reality TV show 16 and Pregnant.

On January 16, 2022, it was announced that the 26-year-old actress had died.

On January 16, 2022, a medical examiner confirmed Jordan Cashmyer’s death, according to TMZ.

Regrettably, the cause of her death is unknown.

Dennis Cahmyer Jr., Jordan’s father, confirmed his daughter’s death in a Facebook post on Sunday, writing: “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants.”

Jordan, my oldest and dearest daughter, died at the age of 26.”

“Our hearts are truly broken,” he added.

Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy.”

“Please understand and respect our privacy at this time,” he said at the end.

We are surrounded by our children’s love and support, as well as that of our granddaughter Lyla and other family members.”

16 and Pregnant, the reality show in which she starred, debuted in 2014.

The show focused on Jordan’s relationship with her boyfriend Derek and her daughter Evie.

They were homeless when Jordan was about to give birth in the story.

Jordan’s family, unfortunately, initially distanced themselves from her due to their opposition to her relationship with Derek.

Jordan and Derek parted ways following the show.

They were, however, unable to provide the necessary care for their newborn daughter.

Jordan’s parents were forced to step in and share guardianship with Derek for a time as a result.

Jordan then temporarily signed away her custody rights to Derek’s mother in 2015, citing her drug addiction and mental health issues as reasons.

Jordan, fortunately, made a conscious effort to work on her health and, after years of struggling with addiction, celebrated her one-year sobriety in January 2021.

