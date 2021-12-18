What caused Kangol Kid’s death?

What caused the death of Kangol Kid?

On Saturday, December 18, 2021, legendary breakdancer and music producer Kangol Kid, real name Shaun Fequiere, was pronounced dead.

Kangol Kid died at the age of 55.

Kangol Kid, the founder of UTFO and a musician, died on December 18 at the age of 55, according to news reports.

Colon cancer claimed his life at the time of his death.

Kangol Kid was a member of UTFO, an American hip hop group best known for their hit Roxanne, Roxanne.

Following his time with UTFO, he became a well-known producer, producing hits for the bands Lisa, Lisa, Cult Jam, and Whistle.

Kangol was also a founding member of UTFO, a legendary old-school hip hop group that included other Brooklynites such as Educated Rapper, Doctor Ice, and Mix Master Ice.

Kangol Kid, who was known for his breakdancing and rhyming abilities, went on to collaborate with his team on the iconic hip hop song Roxanne Roxanne, which became the group’s most popular song and spawned over two dozen answer records.

While battling cancer, he was visited by a number of celebrities.

Rappers like Snoop Dogg and LL Cool J, as well as celebrities like Anthony Anderson and Donny Osmond, are among them.

Apart from Roxanne Roxanne, UTFO had other major hits, including Leader of the Pack in 1986, and had released five major albums before disbanding in the 1990s.

After that, Kangol had a successful career, writing the hit song Private Property for Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam before founding the successful production company Whistle.

He gave back to the community by touring high schools and instructing students on the music business.

