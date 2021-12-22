What caused the postponement of John Wick 4?

What was the reason for the postponement of John Wick 4?

It’s been two years since fans last saw John Wick on screen, and while they were hoping for a fourth film in 2022, they’ll have to wait even longer now that the release date has been pushed back.

John Wick: Chapter 4 was supposed to be released on May 27, 2022, but it has been pushed back to March 24, 2023.

After being pushed back from May 21, 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was announced on December 22, 2021 that John Wick: Chapter 4 would be delayed yet again.

The reason for this has yet to be revealed, but it was announced on the film’s Twitter page with the message “Be seeing you.”

The decision follows Paramount’s announcement that Top Gun: Maverick will be postponed from November 19, 2021 to May 27, 2022.

In the latest installment of the John Wick franchise, fans can expect to see a number of familiar faces from the previous films.

The following actors are part of the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4:

Chad Stahelski, who directed the first three John Wick films, will also helm the script written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

Fans will have plenty of time to catch up on the previous films now that the film has been postponed until 2023.

The movies are not available on streaming services at this time, but they can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, YouTube, and Google Play.

Lionsgate, a Canadian-American media conglomerate, owns the franchise.

