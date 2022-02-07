What Charlotte Stewart Learned About Katherine MacGregor on a Road Trip from ‘Little House on the Prairie’

Charlotte Stewart’s Road Trip Reveals Katherine MacGregor’s ‘Little House on the Prairie’

From 1974 to 1977, Charlotte Stewart starred in Little House on the Prairie.

When Stewart and her co-star Katherine MacGregor visited a California spa as part of an ensemble cast, they became fast friends and Stewart learned a lot about her co-star’s personal life.

On Little House, Stewart played Walnut Grove schoolteacher Eva Beadle.

Despite the fact that the majority of her scenes were with the cast’s younger members, she struck up friendships with several co-stars her own age.

Stewart wrote in her book Little House in the Hollywood Hills: A Bad Girl’s Guide to Becoming Miss Beadle, Mary X, and Me, “Katherine MacGregor was one of my favorite people on the Little House set, and one with whom I also spent some memorable time.”

“[She] was fantastic as Harriet Oleson, the proprietor of the Walnut Grove dry goods store, a preening, self-centered peacock.”

MacGregor had some television and film credits when she joined Little House, but she had spent the majority of her career in the theater.

“Katherine’s background was primarily in theater,” Stewart explained, “and she brought an almost academic seriousness to her work.”

“She began her career as a dance instructor in New York in the 1940s and continued to work steadily in regional theater and on Broadway.”

Melissa Sue Anderson Said These Two Co-Stars on ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Were the ‘Most Unlike Their Characters’

During one season of Little House, Stewart developed a health problem and sought help from MacGregor.

“I had a respiratory problem at some point in the series and decided to do what you did in the 1970s, which was go to a health farm,” Stewart revealed.

“It seemed like a good idea to go with Katherine.

She was a huge fan of health spas.

… On this trip, we went to a place called Hidden Valley Health Spa (or something similar) near San Diego.”

Stewart learned about MacGregor’s religious beliefs and noted his commitment to certain practices during their spa visit.

“We drove down and shared a room for five days, which is when I found out Katherine was a devout Hindu,” the Little House alum wrote.

“She didn’t make a big deal about it, but it was a big deal in her life.”

She created a shrine in our shared room with a…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.