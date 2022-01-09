What city did Sidney Poitier call home?

Sidney Poitier lived in a variety of places throughout his life.

He made headlines in January 2022 when it was announced that he had died in Los Angeles, California.

Poitier was a Bahamian-American actor, filmmaker, and diplomat.

He grew up in the Bahamas, despite being born in Miami, Florida.

Poitier’s parents, Reginald James and Evelyn Poitier, were on vacation when he arrived three months early and unexpectedly, giving him automatic US citizenship.

He was not expected to survive at the time, but his parents reportedly stayed in Florida for three months to care for him.

He grew up in the Bahamas, then moved to a British Crown colony before returning to the United States, where he lived until his death in California.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our Sidney Poitier live blog…

Poitier died of “natural causes,” according to Clint Watson, press secretary for Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper was “conflicted with great sadness and a sense of celebration when I learned of Sir Sidney Poitier’s passing,” he said in response to Poitier’s death.

“Sadness that he wouldn’t be here to tell him how much he means to us, but joy that he did so much to show the world that those from the most humble beginnings can change the world, and that we gave him his flowers while he was with us,” Cooper told the Guardian Nassau.

He was 94 at the time, and his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and five children survived him.

Aside from his illustrious film career, Poitier was knighted by the Queen in 1974 for services to the monarchy, the church, or the country.

Poitier made history when he became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture in 1964, and he later went on to receive the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award.

As a result, Poitier was named Ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan, a position he held from 1997 to 2007.

He also served as the Bahamas’ ambassador to UNESCO from 2002 to 2007.