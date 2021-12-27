What color is Hayley Williams’ hair naturally?

Hayley Williams of Paramore is known for her bold hairstyles and hair colors, and she even started her own hair dye company, Good Dye Young, to showcase her passion for them.

Here’s everything we know about the singer of “Decode” and her natural hair color.

Paramore is one of the most influential rock bands, having released music for nearly a decade.

Riot, their 2007 album, featured the number-one hit “Misery Business,” which has been streamed over 440 million times on Spotify.

Williams, who also serves as Paramore’s lead vocalist, is one of the musicians behind this band.

The Paramore singer is also known for her daring hairstyles, which range from “matchstick on fire” to “aqua blue” to “jet black.”

Williams revealed that before joining the Grammy Award-winning band, she dyed her hair.

“When my mother and I moved to Nashville, no one knew who I was, so I had a clean slate to work with.

“When I was about 12, I told my mom that I wanted to experiment with my hair color, and she took me to get it dyed,” Williams told Racked.

“However, I didn’t care for the color because it was uninteresting!”

Williams had her natural hair color when Paramore first released music for the All We Know Is Falling era.

That was a dirty blonde, brownish color.

Williams’ brown hair was soon replaced with a bright orange wig, which became synonymous with the iconic “Misery Business” music video.

Williams experimented with other hair colors after the redorange hair era ended.

Williams wore platinum blonde hair with bangs while promoting his 107th studio album, After Laughter.

The “Hard Times” and “Rose-Colored Boy” music videos featured this hairstyle as well.

Williams is known for her love of self-expression, which she expresses through various hairstyles and makeup.

The Paramore singer even started her own hair dye company in order to promote self-love through funky, fun, and experimental hairstyles.

Williams collaborated with her longtime hairstylist and makeup artist, Brian O’Connor, to launch the Good Dye Young hair dye line.

Permanent hair dyes are available at Good Dye Young, as well as “poser paste” that can be washed out.

“Hair is one of the coolest and easiest tools for self-expression that we have,” Williams said in a statement about her business.

“It’s your own personal megaphone, mounted on your head! Our goal is to create a…

