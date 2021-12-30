What Creed Reads to Andy from the Seahorse Bottle in ‘Viewing Party’ on ‘The Office’

When Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) drinks an entire bottle of seahorse powder in The Office episode “Viewing Party,” it is one of the most memorable scenes.

Here’s what one fan thinks the bottle’s translation means.

Creed (Creed Bratton) was, ironically, honest and trying to help!

The Dunder Mifflin employees attend a Glee viewing party at Erin’s (Ellie Kemper) and Gabe’s (Zach Woods) apartment in season 7, episode 8.

At this point in the story, Andy still feels strongly about Erin.

Meanwhile, Michael (Steve Carell) is troubled by the fact that Gabe has more clout in the company than he does.

Andy becomes increasingly inebriated throughout the evening.

Ryan (BJ Novak) tells Gabe about a powdered seahorse that once allowed 15 Chinese men to defeat Genghis Khan’s entire army when he finds Gabe’s collection of Chinese virility supplements.

As a result, Andy finishes the bottle.

Andy asks Creed if he knows Chinese and can read the bottle before going to Gabe’s room to vomit on his bed.

Creed reads the bottle in the native tongue rather than translating the words into English.

Andy would be a lot more useful if he could communicate in Mandarin.

Creed warned Andy not to mix the seahorse powder with alcohol, as an Office fan pointed out on Reddit.

“When Andy asks Creed what the powdered seahorse says, he responds in Mandarin, ‘hai ma bu yao gen jiu luan gao,’ which translates to ‘do not mix the seahorse with alcohol.'”

“I watched that episode years ago, then I ended up learning Mandarin, and when I saw it again, I got really excited that I could understand Creed lol,” another fan said in a separate thread about The Office moment.

When the words are translated, there is a discrepancy, according to some fans.

If you translate them as a sentence, you’ll get “Don’t mess with the hippocampus,” but if you break down the translation word by word, you’ll see that the message on the bottle was clearly a warning.

Andy was in a state of chaos after consuming the powder. “Bu yao” means “do not want,” “luan” means “chaos,” and “gao” means “high.”

The night Andy drank the seahorse powder is the subject of a major Office fan theory.

“I believe this event caused brain damage, causing Andy to make asinine decisions for the rest of the series,” a Reddit user speculated.

This theory about the fans…

