What did Andy Cohen have to say about New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio?

Andy Cohen had something to say about Bill de Blasio.

Anderson Cooper, a journalist, and Andy Cohen, a talk show host, hosted CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve Live for the fifth year in a row.

Cohen’s live rant, however, stole the show minutes after the ball dropped in Times Square.

Cooper, 54, had some things to say about New York Mayor Bill de Blasio while ringing in the new year with the Bravo star, 53.

“Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap after four years as New York’s worst mayor,” Cohen said.

After the city was told to socially distance itself due to spikes in Covid-19 numbers, Bill de Blasio was seen dancing on stage with his wife, Chirlane McCray, on New Years Eve at the deserted famous landmark.

“The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is that he has been a terrible mayor…

So, sucka, farewell!”

As Cohen spoke into the camera, Cooper attempted to interject.

“Don’t go on a rant,” he tells Cohen, and “is this how you want to start the new year?”

Cohen, on the other hand, persisted.

Viewers of last night’s live show flooded Twitter with reactions to Cohen’s comments, the majority of which were positive.

“Well, at least alcohol is making some media pundits honest,” one user said, tweeting a video clip of Cohen and his own thoughts.

“Look @andy just had a little extra courage juice and said what we’ve all been thinking,” another wrote.

Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, appeared to agree with Cohen’s rant, tweeting, “You’ve always been basically the worst political in modern history – but shutting down NYC while having your own private party in Times Square is really *chefs kiss* the most tone deaf thing I may have ever seen a Mayor do.”

DeBlasio, everyone despises you.”

“Good morning! Um, I was a bit overserved last night,” Cohen wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning.

“I was a hair over-served last night, but man did I have fun! I hope you did too,” he captioned a collection of photos of Copper and himself that he posted on Instagram the night before.

“Wishing you all a happy New Year.”

After eight years in office, Bill de Blasio was immediately replaced by Eric Adams after the ball was dropped early on Saturday.

Mayor Adams was sworn in as the city’s 110th mayor, and is a former NYPD captain, state senator, and Brooklyn borough president.

