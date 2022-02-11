What did Anna Delvey have to say about Netflix’s Inventing Anna?

What did Anna Delvey have to say about the Netflix series Inventing Anna?

In 2019, Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, was found guilty of defrauding a (dollar)60 million inheritance by posing as an heiress.

Shonda Rhimes tells her story in Inventing Anna, a Netflix limited series.

Insider published an open letter written by Sorokin in jail about her time there and her reaction to a Netflix show based on her life on February 2, 2022.

“While the rest of the world is pondering Julia Garner’s interpretation of my accent in ‘Inventing Anna,’ a Netflix show about me,” Sorokin writes, “the real me sits in a cell in Orange County’s jail in upstate New York, in quarantine isolation.”

She went on to say that she is still imprisoned because her early merit release “means nothing to” Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and that she is still a “constant danger to the community.”

“So no,” she wrote, “it doesn’t appear that I’ll be watching ‘Inventing Anna’ anytime soon.”

“Even if I could pull some strings and make it happen, seeing a fictionalized version of myself in a criminal-insane-asylum setting does not appeal to me.”

“It’s difficult to explain what I don’t like about it,” she continued.

“I just don’t want to be trapped with these people dissecting my character, despite the fact that no one ever says anything negative.”

Sorokin also expressed the hope that Inventing Anna would be released at a point in her life when she had “moved on” and that the show would serve as a “sort of conclusion.”

“The show is based on my story and told from a journalist’s perspective after nearly four years in the making and hours of phone conversations and visits.”

“And while I’m interested to see how they interpreted all of the research and materials provided,” she wrote, “I can’t help but feel like an afterthought, the somber irony of being confined to yet another horrid correctional facility lost between the lines, history repeating itself.”

In Shonda Rhimes’ limited true-crime series, Inventing Anna, Julia Garner plays convicted fraudster Anna Delvey.

Garner reacted to Sorokin’s open letter in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I respect whatever Anna chooses to do in terms of whether or not she wants to watch the show,” Garner said.

“It’s her decision, and I respect it completely.

She is not required to watch the show.”

“I never made the show with the expectation of her watching it.”

If she did watch it, that’s fantastic.”

“It’s fine if you don’t.

Whatever she chooses to do, I respect it.”

