What Did Brandon Say to Michelle on ‘The Bachelorette,’ and Did It Affect Who Went Home During Fantasy Suite Week?

What Did Brandon Say to Michelle on ‘The Bachelorette,’ and Did It Change Who Went Home During Fantasy Suite Week?

Michelle Young has been reduced to her final two in Season 18 of The Bachelorette.

But, just as the 28-year-old teacher was about to choose her finalists, contestant Brandon Jones took the lead and sat down with her.

So, what did Brandon say to Michelle, and did it influence the bachelorette’s decision on who went home during Fantasy Suite week? Here’s what happened, as told by co-host Tayshia Adams.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains information about who was sent home on Tuesday, December 18th on The Bachelorette Season 18].

14th of February, 2021

Why Is Michelle Young Crying in the Finale Promos of ‘The Bachelorette’?

Michelle knew she was going to break someone’s heart at the next rose ceremony after Fantasy Suite dates with Brandon, Joe Coleman, and Nayte Olukoya in The Bachelorette Season 18.

Brandon took the lead and promised he wasn’t trying to scare her before she could eliminate anyone.

“When I said I’d put you first, I meant it,” Brandon explained.

“When I told you I loved you and that you were truly becoming my best friend, I truly meant it when I said I would be there for you no matter what happened to me.”

“Today might be my last day,” he continued, “but I just wanted to look you in the eye and make sure the woman I love more than anything is OK.”

Michelle was in tears after her conversation with Brandon.

She, on the other hand, continued the rose ceremony.

Michelle was the first to choose Nayte.

Joe was then sent home after she called Brandon’s name.

Brandon Jones and Michelle Young on ‘The Bachelorette’: Are They Still Together or Engaged?

Tayshia discussed Brandon and Michelle’s encounter in December.

The Bachelor Happy Hourpodcast has been updated with a new episode.

When the contestant pulled the bachelorette aside, the co-host was “shocked,” thinking he was either going to leave or propose on the spot.

But, after the talk, Tayshia revealed that she and co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe were just “very concerned” about Michelle.

“We spoke to her right after Brandon spoke to her,” Tayshia explained.

“To tell you the truth, it really shook her up.”

‘That conversation right there just made me more confused than anything,’ she said.

Prior to arriving, I was already perplexed…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.