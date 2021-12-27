What did Dr. Oz have to say to Oprah about a Senate run?

What did Dr. Oz say to Oprah about a Senate run?

Dr. Mehmet Oz has announced his candidacy for the Pennsylvania Senate in December 2021.

The TV personality will run for the Republican presidential nomination.

Dr. Oz met with Manhattan Republican grandees at the Smith and Wollensky steakhouse in midtown, New York, on December 16, 2021.

He mentioned his friendship with Oprah Winfrey and her involvement in his campaign while he was there.

“I requested that she leave.

Don’t back me up because if you get involved in any way, you’ll get hurt, and I don’t want my friends to get hurt,” Oz explained.

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani was present at the event, which was hosted by billionaire John Catsimatidis and his wife, Margo.

According to the Washington Post, Dr. Oz has “high hopes” for incoming mayor Eric Adams, who “understands law enforcement issues.”

He is also said to have urged attendees to show “compassion” for University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who has set numerous women’s swimming records.

Oz announced on November 30, 2021 that he will run for US Senate in Pennsylvania in 2022 as a Republican.

Despite his lack of political experience, the heart surgeon was appointed to the presidential Council on Sports, Fitness, and Health by former President Donald Trump.

The TV personality is also a wellness ambassador and the founder of a national nonprofit that teaches teens about healthy habits.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, researchers from the University of Alberta discovered that around half of 80 randomly chosen recommendations from Oz’s shows were unsupported or contradicted by evidence.

Oz, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Harvard University in 1982.

Oz graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine with a doctorate in medicine and the Wharton School of Business with an MBA four years later.

Oz was awarded the Blakemore Research Award four times during his residency at Columbia University.

Dr. Mehmet Oz is thought to be worth around (dollar)100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His annual salary is estimated to be around (dollar)20 million, according to the outlet.

Oz appeared as a guest host on Jeopardy!, a television trivia game show, for two weeks in the spring of 2021.

Oz spent five seasons on The Oprah Winfrey Show as a health expert before launching his own talk show.

Oz has eight New York Times best-selling books under his belt, and he contributes a column to Esquire Magazine on a regular basis.

It was announced on December 13, 2021 that Dr.

In the new year, the Oz Show will come to a close.

This is the final episode…

