What did Faiza Ahmed respond to accusing her of stinginess, frequent marriages and violence with her colleagues?

There are many rumors, information and accusations that some people might have for art stars and they may be circulated widely without asking the artist himself, which was also happening with the beautiful stars of time.

Among the artists who have been circulating a lot of information about them and some accusing them of nervousness and violence with her colleagues, is the great artist Karwan Al Sharq, Faiza Ahmed, in addition to a number of other accusations related to her life and personal characteristics.

In a rare issue of Al-Kawakeb Magazine, issued on February 28, 1967, the magazine published a topic titled “A Press Trial for Faiza Ahmed.” The journalist writer Syed Farghaly faced the artist Faiza Ahmed with many accusations that some are deliberating on it.

Among these accusations were what many people reported about her dealing with people nervously and that they are always quarreling, and Karawan Al-Sharq responded to this accusation that it is a rumor promoted by some haters in the artistic community because of artistic jealousy.

She explained: “On the whole, there is a good need that they accuse me of nervousness, rather than saying about other things that affect my reputation as an artist. If I were nervous, the time of Muhammad Sultan was thirsty for me, thank God, we are the happiest couple in the world.” .

And about accusing her of many marriages, Karawan Al Sharq replied that if she did not succeed in her previous marriages, then this is a division and a share and not her fault that these marriages did not continue and that God replaced her with her husband, the musician Muhammad Sultan.

The journalist wrote a question and an accusation against the great artist, noting that she is accused of being stingy on herself, to the point that she does not buy the clothes necessary for her to appear as a well-known artist. She replied, “The artist is not wearing it, but with his work.”

She added: “There are a lot of female artists dressed in clothing and appearance, and they are deprived of artistic sensation, and are fit as manicures only, and I am not against dressing up because the artist is supposed to appear in an honorable manner in front of his fans.”

She added, “I cannot be stingy for myself because when the artist dies, he will not take anything with him, but if they call care and not waste extravagance, let them say what they want.”