Who is Jeff Witjas, and what did he have to say about Betty White?

Who is Jeff Witjas, and what did he have to say about Betty White?

Betty White, the iconic Golden Girls actress, died at the age of 99 on December 31, 2021.

On January 17, the day before her 100th birthday, Jeff Witjas, the actress’s agent and longtime friend, confirmed her death.

White’s agent and friend issued a statement after the news of her death was first reported by TMZ.

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she’d live forever,” Witjas said about White’s death to People magazine.

“The animal kingdom, which she adored, and I will both miss her greatly.”

“I don’t think Betty ever feared death because she always wanted to be with her dearest husband Allen Ludden,” he said.

“She knew she’d run into him again.”

Later on, there will be more…

For the most up-to-date information on this story, visit Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the most up-to-date celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and on Twitter at @TheUSSun.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]