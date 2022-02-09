What did Jennifer Aydin, star of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, have to say about her nose job?

What did Jennifer Aydin, star of Real Housewives of New Jersey, have to say about her nose job?

After regretting the previous two cosmetic procedures, JENNIFER Aydin of the Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) has declared that she will not have any more.

Jennifer had a rhinoplasty in Turkey with a specialist she discovered on Instagram just weeks before Season 12 began filming.

While reflecting on her nose job and chin implant, which she has since had removed, the 44-year-old reality star admits to disliking her rhinoplasty.

“When you get plastic surgery, even though you know it’s a risk, you assume you’re going to be happy with the results, which I wasn’t,” Jennifer wrote beneath a post that depicted her RHONJ co-stars commenting on her nose job.

“It has settled in nicely since then, but I do regret it.”

“However, what can I do?” she enquired.

“All I have to do now is make the best of things and keep going.”

Jennifer also wrote, “Know that I would never recommend that doctor to anyone,” in reference to the surgeon she chose to perform her surgery in Turkey.

“I’m officially done with surgeries! Please be patient as you watch me heal in more ways than one.”

It was difficult to share any of it.”

Fans were tweeting their reactions to the episode… and Jennifer’s nose job… during the RHONJ season 12 premiere.

“I’m sorry, Jen, but it’s the worst nose job I’ve ever seen,” one user wrote.

RHONJ (hashtag)

Another user commented, “I adore Jennifer Aydin, but her nose job is shocking (hashtag)RHONJ.”

“Jen’s nose job has resulted in….Whoville.”

Hopefully, as it settles in, it will look better.

(hashtag)RHONJ,” said another.

Jennifer admitted to Page Six that her nose job was “wackadoo” in the first episode, saying, “I know it looks wackadoo in the first episode and I was expecting as much.”

I had already scheduled my surgery when we got the schedule.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to be five weeks out when we start filming,'” says the actress.

“And then I realized, ‘You know what? I’m not going to hide it.’

‘Perhaps I should just go on my journey while everyone else looks on.’

Bill Aydin is a “double board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon,” according to Aydin Plastic Surgery.

The American Board of Plastic Surgery recognized him as a specialist.

Fans were wondering why Bill didn’t perform Jennifer’s surgery because of her nose surgery, so she explained: “After my tummy tuck, Bill vowed never to do surgery on me.”

And Bill’s area of expertise is the human body.”

Bill and Jennifer met at a wedding in September 2001, according to Us Magazine, and married a year later.

