What did Kanye West have to say about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson?

Kanye West’s comments on Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are interesting.

Following her SNL performance, KIM Kardashian and Pete Davidson made headlines in 2021 after they were seen on multiple dates.

In a new diss track released in January 2022, Kanye West, now known as Ye, threatened to “kick Pete Davidson’s a**.”

On January 14, 2022, a snippet of a new Kanye song went viral, featuring the rapper attacking Kim’s new boyfriend.

According to TMZ, Kanye raps, “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

Kanye’s new song was announced just weeks after he was spotted with Julia Fox, his new rumored girlfriend.

