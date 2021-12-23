How much did Keanu Reeves earn for The Matrix?

What did Keanu Reeves earn for his role in Matrix?

For Matrix, how much did Keanu Reeves get paid?

Since the 1980s, Keanu Charles Reeves, a Canadian actor who has starred in a number of films and amassed a large fortune, has been in the public eye.

After the release of The Matrix Resurrections, fans wanted to know how much money the star made from the original 1999 hit.

On December 22, 2021, Reeves reprised his role as Neo for the first time since the 1999 hit Matrix.

While it’s unclear how much money Reeves will make from the new film, he reportedly made (dollar)35 million in back-end payments in 1999, according to ABC.

After handing over his profit-sharing points to the franchise’s special-effects and costume-design teams, he reportedly issued a statement.

According to a Wall Street Journal source, “he felt they were the ones who made the movie and that they should participate.”

Reeves has reportedly forfeited a few million dollars from his role in The Devil’s Advocate so that the producers could afford Al Pacino, and he did the same for Gene Hackman on The Replacements.

Reeves is a multibillionaire who has amassed a significant fortune over the years.

He has a net worth of (dollar)380 million as of 2021, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The majority of his earnings come from his acting career.

His roles as Neo in the Matrix franchise and as John Wick in the John Wick franchise are unquestionably among his most famous.

Reeves will reprise his role as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4, which will be released in 2023, the same year as The Matrix Resurrections.

Reeves earned around (dollar)3000 for his role in Youngblood in 1986, and only (dollar)95,000 for his role in Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure in 1989, according to the media outlet.

Reeves’ first seven-figure salary came in 1994, when he was paid (dollar)1.2 million for the film Speed.

He reportedly turned down an offer to star in a sequel for (dollar)11 million.

On December 22, 2021, the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 was postponed until March 24, 2023.

While the information was confirmed, there was no explanation given.

The message on the film’s Twitter page said, “Be seeing you.”

After Paramount announced that Top Gun: Maverick would be postponed from November 19, 2021 to…

