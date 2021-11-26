What Did Lorelai and Rory Eat at ‘A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving’ on ‘Gilmore Girls’?

Amy Sherman-Palladino, the showrunner of Gilmore Girls, never missed an opportunity to mention a holiday.

Christmas and Thanksgiving were two of the most popular holidays.

While several episodes have celebrated the winter holidays, “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving,” a season 3 episode that follows Rory and Lorelai Gilmore as they attempt to attend four different holiday celebrations, has a special place in the hearts of Gilmore Girls fans.

Do you recall what they ate at each dinner?

The Kims hosted Lorelai and Rory’s first Thanksgiving dinner in “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving.”

It was a Thanksgiving tradition, according to Lorelai, to visit the Kims.

Nonetheless, Lorelai and Rory began eating before they saw Lane Kim and her mother.

On their way to the party, the two shared a chocolate turkey.

They ate Tofurkey and plenty of vegetables once they were inside the Antique shop.

They most likely also ate canned cranberry sauce.

As a gift to Mrs., they brought a can of cranberry sauce and flowers with them.

Kim, I’d like to introduce you to someone

At the event, there was also punch.

St. Sookie is a fictional character created by Sookie St.

Not only did James have to relinquish control of the Thanksgiving meal at the Independence Inn, but she also had to relinquish control of her own family’s meal.

Instead of roasting an “organically grown” turkey, she delegated the task to Jackson Belleville.

He chose 15 gallons of peanut oil to fry the main course.

Fans don’t get to see Rory and Lorelai eat a full meal with Sookie and the Belleville family, despite the fact that it’s assumed they did.

Lorelai could only be seen drinking a beer at Sookie’s.

At the end of “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving,” Rory and Lorelai returned to Sookie’s, where she was still drinking and the Bellevilles were having fun deep-frying everything in the house.

Lorelai and Rory went to Luke’s Diner for what would turn out to be their main event, after enjoying a beer with Sookie and, presumably, a full meal.

Luke Danes had prepared their meals, and it’s easy to see what they were eating.

The turkey and stuffing, as well as candied yams, peas and carrots, mashed potatoes, and rolls, were enjoyed by Luke, Lorelai, Jess Mariano, and Rory.

The meal did not include dessert, but it appeared to be fairly traditional.

Lorelai

