What did Sandra Bullock get from Betty White?

What did Sandra Bullock’s mother, Betty White, have to say about her?

BETTY White was known for her witty one-liners and sense of humour.

Betty gave a quick roast to her costar at the time, Sandra Bullock, during an award show in 2010.

In the 2009 film The Proposal, Betty White starred alongside Sandra Bullock.

Bullock gave Betty the Life Achievement Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2010.

Betty gave a speech while accepting the award, mocking Bullock in the process.

Betty began, “Oh my dears, I can’t.”

“…and the fact that this lovely lady, with all the wonderful things that have happened to her,” Betty said, grabbing Bullock’s hand.

“Isn’t it inspiring to see how far a plain girl like her can go?”

Following the joke, Bullock and the audience burst out laughing.

Following Betty’s death, many people shared the video on social media.

On Twitter, Buzzfeed editorial director Spencer Althouse said, “This is my absolute favorite Betty White moment.”

“Her acceptance speech for the Lifetime Achievement SAG Award, in which she roasted Sandra Bullock to hell and back.

“A legend has died.”

“Betty White’s timing was always elite, even on the simplest joke,” wrote journalist Matthew Berry alongside the video.

Betty White, who was 99 years old when she died, died on December 31, 2021.

According to TMZ, the iconic star was discovered dead at her home on New Year’s Eve morning.

She didn’t have any illnesses or be battling any particular ailment, according to the source, and it’s believed she died of natural causes.

Betty’s agent, Jeff Witjas, said in a statement to PEOPLE, “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she’d live forever.”

“I will miss her terribly, as will the animal world that she adored,” he went on to say.

Ryan Reynolds, among many others, has paid tribute to the late actress.

He wrote on Instagram, “The world looks a little different now.”

“She had a knack for going against the grain.

She grew old, but not old enough.

Betty, we’ll miss you.

“You’ve figured out the secret.”

Sandra Bullock is an American actress who was born on July 26, 1964, in Arlington, Virginia.

For her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy in the 2009 film The Blind Side, she received the Academy Award for Best Actress and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama in 2010.

She has also appeared in films such as Speed, Miss Congeniality, Two Weeks Notice, The Proposal, and Gravity.

Louis and Laila are Bullock’s adopted children.

She revealed to InStyle…

