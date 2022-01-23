What did Sidney Poitier’s ex-wife Dionne Warwick have to say?

Dionne Warwick had something to say about Sidney Poitier.

Sidney Poitier, a legendary actor, died on January 6, 2022, at the age of 94.

Dionne Warwick expressed her feelings about the late Hollywood star after his death.

Dionne Warwick appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Dionne revealed how she first met Sidney while speaking with the talk show host.

She recalled, “I was leaving a recording studio on 54th Street when the [music]group came around the corner.”

“And there was this regal, gorgeous man in front of me, and I broke rank.”

I abandoned my girlfriends and began to pursue him.

She went on to say, “I actually stopped him.”

“Right here, at the corner of 54th and Broadway, he came to a halt.

And, you know, between 54th and 53rd Streets on Broadway, there are no shops, so I’m looking up in the air, acting stupid.

“Actually, I ran into him.”

“He turned around and said, ‘Little girl,'” says the narrator.

‘What do you want?’ Of course, I went insane,” Dionne explained.

“I couldn’t speak because my mouth wasn’t working.”

Finally, I asked, ‘Can I have your autograph?’ And from that day until the last time I saw him, which was about a year ago, he did not greet me as ‘Hi, Dionne.’ Instead, he said, ‘Hello little girl, would you like my autograph?'”

Dionne shared the same story on Twitter after hearing about Sidney’s death.

She wrote, “He once caught me trailing him.”

“‘Little girl, what do you want,’ he said, and I muttered, ‘Can I have your autograph?’

He addressed me as “little girl” and asked if I wanted his autograph from that day forward.

We all had a good laugh about it.

He was a great friend and hero to me.

May he rest in peace.”

According to Clint Watson, the press secretary for Bahamas Prime Minister Sidney Poitier, Sidney Poitier died of “natural causes” on January 7, 2022.

When Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper learned of Sir Sidney Poitier’s death, he was “conflicted with great sadness and a sense of celebration.”

“Sadness that he wouldn’t be here to tell him how much he means to us, but celebration that he did so much to show the world that those from the most humble beginnings can change the world, and that we gave him his flowers while he was with us,” Cooper told the Nassau Guardian.

Sidney was the first African-American to win an Academy Award for Best Leading Actor for his role in the 1955 film Blackboard Jungle.

