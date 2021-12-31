What did you say to Lizzo, Dababy?

What were your words to Lizzo, Dababy?

On December 27, rapper Dababy responded to a video LIZZO posted on Instagram.

Dababy appeared in Lizzo’s TK music video, but the two are said to have never dated.

Lizzo’s real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, and she is a rapper and singer-songwriter best known for her single Truth Hurts.

Her Instagram account has 11,8 million followers, and several videos showcasing her body have attracted the attention of fans and Dababy.

Dababy, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, commented on a video she posted on December 27 by shaking her butt at the camera for the second time.

He kept it simple with peach emojis, as he did in a video Lizzo posted on December 4, 2021.

Lizzo’s recent post has elicited both support and disbelief from her fans, and even more have reacted to Dababy’s comment on her video.

More than 1,200 people responded to his emoji-filled comment, with some telling Dababy to “chill” and others telling him to stay away from “their girl.”

Some people have expressed their displeasure with the videos of her flaunting her backside, claiming that they are “getting old.”

“I understand that she is happy in her skin, good for her,” another person commented on the post.

No disrespect, but we shouldn’t have to see it.”

Chris Evans and Lizzo have been cozying up to each other, but they are not rumored to be dating.

They took their friendship to the next level, however, by announcing a fake pregnancy on social media.

“I’ll fight Chris Evans for you,” a fan wrote on her December 27 video in response to the allegedly fake relationship.

The remix to Lizzo’s 2017 single, Truth Hurts, featured Dababy in a 2019 music video.

Despite Dababy’s comments on Lizzo’s Instagram, the two have not been involved in a romantic relationship.

