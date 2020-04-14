What Do Parasite and The Golden Girls Have in Common?

Never underestimate the power of an Oscar-winning flick—or a 35-year-old TV comedy. E! News has learned Parasite, the winner of a number of Oscars at the 2020 ceremony including Best Picture, became the No.1 independent or foreign language film to ever run on Hulu—in its first weekend alone. The movie became available on the streaming platform on April 8.

So many viewers flocked to Parasite it is now the second most-watched movie overall on Hulu—ever. Parasite tops major studio hits such as A Quiet Place, Transformers: The Last Knight, Creed II and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

In addition to Best Picture, the movie directed by Bong Joon-Ho won Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film and Best Director at the Oscars. The movie also took home the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film.

Hulu is clearly proud to have the Oscar winner on the platform.

The flick is also in the works as an HBO miniseries. Casting and all that is still being worked out.

It’s no secret viewers have been spending a lot of time streaming while social distancing in their homes. Little Fires Everywhere, Hulu’s new series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, was the most-watched drama on the platform in the last week. The show has emerged as the No. 1 drama overall on Hulu. It’s generated more hours of viewing than any other drama series—past or present—over the past three weeks since premiere.

Hulu previously revealed comfort shows like dramas Grey’s Anatomy, This Is Us and Law & Order: SVU have seen increased viewership. As have comedies like Bob’s Burgers and How I Met Your Mother. And this past week classic comedy The Golden Girls was one of the Top 10 most-watched comedy series on the platform.

When you need some comfort, never underestimate the power of the cheesecake-loving Golden Girls.