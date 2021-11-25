What do Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney think of Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’?

The Beatles: Get Back, Peter Jackson’s long-awaited three-part documentary, is almost here, but we can’t help but wonder what The Beatles think of it.

The band and fans were never silent about their distaste for Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s original film, Let It Be, which was released in 1970, the same year the band disbanded.

George Harrison couldn’t watch it because it “aggravated” him, while Ringo Starr described it as “joyless.”

However, now that Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have seen the finished product of Jackson’s meticulous work on the 60 hours of previously unseen footage shot by Lindsay-Hogg in 1970, their views appear to have shifted.

During the recording of Let It Be, Paul must have forgotten about The Beatles’ dynamic.

Watching Michael Jackson’s documentary, he told the Sunday Times, reminded him that the band was actually having fun.

“I’ll tell you what I think is really cool about it: it shows the four of us having a great time,” Paul explained.

“It was extremely reassuring to me.”

One of the most important aspects of The Beatles was our ability to make each other laugh.

In this footage, John and I are performing ‘Two Of Us,’ and for some reason, we’ve decided to do it as ventriloquists.

It’s very funny.

It just goes to show that the joy and skill of the Beatles were my main memories of them.”

Paul, too, must have bought into the myth that The Beatles split up during the sessions, because his perspective on how they broke up has changed after watching the documentary.

When asked if his perception had shifted, Paul replied, “Really yes.”

“And there’s proof in the video.”

Because I bought into the negative aspects of The Beatles’ breakup and thought to myself, “God, I’m to blame.”

“It’s easy to believe that when the climate is changing in that direction.

But there was a nagging feeling in the back of my mind that it wasn’t like that.

“All I needed was proof.”

Paul had previously stated that he had begun to believe the rumor that the band had split up.

However, that was just a “sticky” headline, and now fans will be able to see what actually happened.

What Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Means to the Beatles Family

Let It Be by Lindsay-Hoggs drew a lot of attention from Ringo.

Ringo said he wasn’t a fan of the original and frequently referred to the film as “joyless.”

The Beatles: Get Back

