What Do We Know About Lindsay Hubbard’s ‘Winter House’ Hookup?

Lindsay Hubbard’s summer of 2021 was a tumultuous one.

The Bravo star had been dating Jason Cameron going into her sixth season on Summer House… but he’s far from her only love interest of the year.

Lindsay and Jason, both 35, met in February 2021 while filming a Vermont spinoff of the reality show Winter House.

After she confessed her feelings for costar Austen Kroll, whom she had previously secretly hooked up with, the two became friends.

“Jason is as hot as f—k and a chef! He’s just so calming, sweet, and sexy.”

“Are you kidding me, those abs? Jesus, and the beneath the abs? Oh, my God, forget it,” she exclaimed on the show.

“This guy has been here the entire time while I was distracted by idiots.”

“I lay in bed with him and I’m just like, is this f—king for real? I think he’s so sweet, he’s so genuine and I just want to make sure that’s actually the case,” Lindsay told costar Julia McGuire in another scene on Winter House.

“I’d like to take him back to my city apartment.”

Jason and Lindsay continued to date after the production ended.

Summer House’s cast wasn’t exclusive when it began filming in July 2021, according to the publicist.

Lindsay says in a sneak peek from the January premiere, “This summer, I am casually dating a guy, Jason.”

“I am self-sufficient and free-spirited, and I want to keep all of my options open.”

During Season 6, the Hubb House founder is seen in bed with Austen and appears to be flirting with newcomer Alex Wach.

Fans will see Lindsay rekindle her romance with her costar, friend, and former fling Carl Radke by the end of the season.

Lindsay declares in the trailer, amid her changing relationship status, “I can’t help but have butterflies and rainbows flying out of my vagina.”

Carl confirmed he and Lindsay are still together while promoting season 6 of Summer House earlier this month.

The Pittsburgh native also spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about his feelings about rewatching the show — and his now-girlfriend’s various relationships.

“I’m sure there will be things that I Infosurhoy summary don’t know about.”

