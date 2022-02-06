What Do We Know About Rihanna’s Age? Here’s What We Know About the Fenty Beauty Founder.

Rihanna’s Age: Here’s What We Know About the Fenty Beauty Founder

Rihanna is a multi-platinum recording artist and businesswoman.

This musician has a long history in the music industry.

Here’s what we know about Rihanna’s birth date and age in 2022, as well as that of her partner, A(dollar)AP Rocky.

Rihanna’s original music propelled her to fame, with songs like “Love The Way You Lie,” “Only Girl (In The World),” “Don’t Stop The Music,” and “Hate That I Love You” earning Grammy Awards and nominations.

Rihanna then went on to launch Fenty Beauty and a body-inclusive lingerie line.

Savage X Fenty is the name of the brand.

The “Umbrella” singer was recently honored as a “national hero” and ambassador for Barbados.

Rihanna, on the other hand, manages to maintain a low profile when necessary.

This artist told Vogue in 2018 that she decided to create a healthy work-life balance when she was 30 years old.

That meant stepping away from the music.

“Even mentally, just being away from my phone, being in the moment, has been crucial for my growth,” she said.

“I’m all in now when I get to work.”

Years will pass you by before you know it.

I’m glad I took the time to do this.

I’m content.”

This artist has been well-known for quite some time.

Rihanna’s birth date is February, according to her fans.

20th of August, 1988

This entrepreneur is a Pisces, by the way.

Rihanna will be 34 years old in 2022, having been born in the year 1988.

She is about a year older than Taylor Swift and about the same age as Adele, the singer of “Hello.”

Rihanna and her partner, rapper and record producer A(dollar)AP Rocky, are about the same age.

In the month of October, I was born.

Rocky, who was born on March 3, 1988, will be 34 years old in 2022.

Beyoncé, Cardi B, and hundreds of fans sent Rihanna birthday messages on her 33rd birthday.

“Rihanna! Happy Birthday, girl! I hope you’re feeling festive as always… wherever you are!!!! Love you gorgeous!!!!,” Mariah Carey wrote in a post, according to Metro.

Rihanna was asked if she wanted to have children during the MAC AIDS Fund premiere, to which she replied, “one day, honey, I’ve got tons of work to do.” That day has finally arrived, with Rihanna announcing her pregnancy with her first child.

Rihanna and A(dollar)AP Rocky, who have been together for a long time, posed for a photo with Rihanna’s baby bump.

There’s that…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.