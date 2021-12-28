What Do We Know About Season 2 of ‘The Wheel of Time’?

The Wheel of Time has become one of Prime Video’s most popular TV shows, and the season 1 finale left fans wondering what would happen next for Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and her Two Rivers charges.

Is a second season of The Wheel of Time planned for the platform, and if so, when can fans expect it?

Those curious about what happens after The Wheel of Time Season 1 ends won’t have to wait long to find out.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 has been greenlit by Amazon Studios ahead of the first season’s release date.

Clearly, the company was upbeat about its prospects — and rightly so, it would appear.

The fantasy series is one of Prime Video’s top five original series, according to Variety.

It’s the most-watched property on the platform since Hunters.

Given this, it’s possible that the show will be renewed for a third season.

Meanwhile, Season 2 of The Wheel of Time is on the way.

And it’s possible that the new episodes will arrive sooner than expected.

The second season of The Wheel of Time began filming this summer, and it appears that everything is going well.

Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios’ head of global TV, provided an update on the production in an interview with TVLine.

His words are encouraging for fans hoping to see the next installment of The Wheel of Time as soon as possible:

“Rafe and his team just sent us first cuts of Season 2’s first episodes, and I can’t wait for the audience to see what we’ve got in store.”

First cuts, of course, are far from complete.

Before season 2 is finished, the series will most likely go through editing and additional shooting.

Still, the fact that The Wheel of Time’s next batch of episodes is nearing completion is encouraging, as it means that their release date will most likely be sometime next year.

