What does Bradley Walsh’s son, Barney Walsh, do for a living?
BARNEY Walsh is the son of Chase host Bradley Walsh, and he is also an actor and a presenter.
The third season of Bradley Walsh andamp; Son: Breaking Dad continues with the duo touring Europe.
Bradley Walsh, an actor and TV host, and Donna Derby, a choreographer, have been married since 1997 and have a son, Barney, who is 24 years old.
Bradley has a half-sister named Hayley from one of his previous relationships.
Barney is a television host who frequently co-hosts shows with his father.
He toured with the Beauty With A Purpose project and worked as a presenter for Miss World in 2017 and 2018.
He’s also a supporter of Smiles with Grace, a charity for children with cancer.
Law, and Doctors
He and his father starred in the ITV show Bradley Walsh andamp; Son: Breaking Dad, which took them across the United States and Europe.
Barney’s agent, Curtis Brown, lists him as a theatre, film, television, and presenter.
He can play the piano, guitar, and sing, and he frequently posts acapella videos on Instagram.
It’s unclear if he’s in a relationship.
Barney Walsh can be followed on Twitter at @barneywalsh.
On Twitter, he has an 80,000-plus follower count.
His Instagram page is full of photos of him with models, celebrities, and, of course, his father.
He has a dog named Lulu as a pet, and there will be more photos of her soon.
