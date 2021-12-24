What does Bradley Walsh’s son, Barney Walsh, do for a living?

BARNEY Walsh is the son of Chase host Bradley Walsh, and he is also an actor and a presenter.

The third season of Bradley Walsh andamp; Son: Breaking Dad continues with the duo touring Europe.

Bradley Walsh, an actor and TV host, and Donna Derby, a choreographer, have been married since 1997 and have a son, Barney, who is 24 years old.

Bradley has a half-sister named Hayley from one of his previous relationships.

Barney is a television host who frequently co-hosts shows with his father.

He toured with the Beauty With A Purpose project and worked as a presenter for Miss World in 2017 and 2018.

He’s also a supporter of Smiles with Grace, a charity for children with cancer.

He and his father starred in the ITV show Bradley Walsh andamp; Son: Breaking Dad, which took them across the United States and Europe.

Barney’s agent, Curtis Brown, lists him as a theatre, film, television, and presenter.

He can play the piano, guitar, and sing, and he frequently posts acapella videos on Instagram.

It’s unclear if he’s in a relationship.

Barney Walsh can be followed on Twitter at @barneywalsh.

On Twitter, he has an 80,000-plus follower count.

His Instagram page is full of photos of him with models, celebrities, and, of course, his father.

He has a dog named Lulu as a pet, and there will be more photos of her soon.

