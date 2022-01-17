What does Bradley Walsh’s son Barney do?

BARNEY Walsh is best known as the son of Chase host Bradley Walsh, but he is also a successful actor and presenter in his own right.

In the films Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad, he accompanied his father across Europe.

Bradley Walsh, an actor and TV host, and choreographer Donna Derby, who have been married since 1997, have a son named Barney, who is 24 years old.

From one of Bradley’s previous relationships, he has a half-sister named Hayley.

Barney is a television host who frequently appears on screen alongside his father.

He toured with the Beauty With A Purpose project and worked as a presenter for Miss World in 2017 and 2018.

He’s also a supporter of Smiles with Grace, a children’s cancer charity.

Doctors, Law and Order: UK, and King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword are among his acting credits.

He and his father starred in an ITV series called Bradley Walsh andamp; Son: Breaking Dad, in which they traveled across the United States and Europe.

Curtis Brown is Barney’s agent, and he lists him as an actor in theatre, film, television, and as a presenter.

He can play the piano, guitar, and sing, and he regularly posts acapella performances on Instagram for his fans to enjoy.

He is currently dating Stephanie Del Valle Diaz, the former Miss World.

Yes, you can follow Barney Walsh on Twitter using the handle @barneywalsh.

Over 160,000 people follow him on Twitter.

His Instagram is full of pictures of him with models, celebrities, and, of course, his father.

He has a dog named Lulu as a pet, and more pictures of her are expected.