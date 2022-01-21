What Does Corinne Olympios Make a Living Doing and Where Has She Been Since Nick Viall’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’?

What Does Corinne Olympios Do for a Living and Where Has She Been Since Nick Viall’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’?

For a variety of reasons, Bachelor Nation is a one-of-a-kind franchise.

One reason is the large number of people who have appeared on its shows and gone on to achieve various levels of celebrity as a result of their appearances.

Some go on to be America’s next sweetheart, while others are content with the villain role.

Corinne Olympios, who appeared on Season 21 of The Bachelor, was a controversial contestant.

Despite the audience’s mixed feelings about Olympios, she placed fourth in the race for Nick Viall’s heart.

Then, for Bachelor in Paradise, the Miami native returned, and chaos ensued.

So, what has Olympios been up to since the ABC franchise wrapped?

Since her appearances on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Olympios has had a varied career.

She’s been pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen on his show Who is America, and she’s had solo successes.

For example, Olympios collaborated with Riot Society to launch a tee-shirt line, successfully marketing Bachelor Nation’s animosity.

She’s been a model and has dabbled in comedy and acting.

Olympios mentioned working for a multi-million dollar corporation during her season of The Bachelor.

She stated that the company was online, but she did not elaborate on the nature of the business.

Armor Garage is owned by her parents, according to Us Magazine.

It’s a company that sells epoxy floor coatings, which aren’t particularly glamorous but are extremely useful.

We believe Olympios has moved on since his days on TV.

When production filmed Olympios in a possibly nonconsensual sexual situation with castmate DeMario Jackson, her time on Bachelor in Paradise was cut short.

As a result, after the first week, both of them left the show.

Michael Fogel, an LA realtor, was her first partner after Bachelor Nation.

This was, however, a very brief relationship.

By 2018, Olympios had started dating an entrepreneur named Jon Yunger.

By 2020, however, she had begun a new relationship, this time with Vincent Fratantoni, another real estate mogul.

This connection lasted a little longer.

By 2022, however, Olympios appears to be single once more.

Her Instagram account doesn’t show that she’s dating anyone new.

Olympios’ social media accounts reveal that she has a slew of Instagram partnerships, some of which pay well for influencers.

Olympios posts in collaboration with Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova, Layla mattresses, EPIK photo editing app, and Aura Sugar Co. to her 713,000 Instagram followers.

When Olympios made an appearance on the show, he…

