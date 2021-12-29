What Does Demi Lovato’s No Longer Being a ‘California Sober’ Mean?

Demi Lovato rose to prominence as a singer-songwriter, but in recent years, she has shifted her focus to more of an advocacy role.

While Lovato continues to make music, her work as a documentary filmmaker and LGBTQ(plus) rights activist has garnered her a lot of attention in the last year.

Lovato gave an update on their sobriety journey in early 2021, stating that they are “California sober” – and their comments made headlines, prompting some celebrities to criticize them.

However, Lovato recently announced that they are now sober, and many fans may be curious as to why they have changed their tune.

This week on (hashtag)4DWithDemi, I spent some time with @jvn.

We discussed human connection, self-relationships, and our childhood! https:t.codeSod8AV8Mpic.twitter.comfcVceUPYCU

People all over the world struggled in 2020, but Lovato experienced a number of highs and lows.

Lovato was linked to Max Ehrich in March 2020, and the two announced their engagement in July of that year.

Lovato and Ehrich called off their engagement just two months after it began, and as fans tried to figure out what went wrong, Lovato revealed that they are non-binary.

Lovato said in an interview that she wanted to come out publicly “because I know there’s someone out there dealing with the same thoughts that I was.”

Lovato has emerged as an advocate for the LGBTQ(plus) community in the months since announcing their non-binary status.

They’ve also spoken openly about their sobriety journey, which has ruffled a few feathers.

In a March 2021 interview, Lovato stated that they are “California sober,” though they did add, “I really don’t feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my recovery to people, because I don’t want anyone to look at my parameters of safety and think that’s what works for them, because it might not.”

Some fans were perplexed by Lovato’s admission, given how few celebrities have previously admitted to being “California sober.”

According to Real Simple, the term “California sober” describes people who…

