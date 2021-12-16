What Does Hawkeye’s Big Villain Reveal Mean in the MCU?

Hawkeye’s Big Villain Reveal in the MCU: What Does It Mean?

Hawkeye has finally revealed who the show’s main villain is, and it’s exactly who many fans predicted.

The fifth episode of Hawkeye contains spoilers!

Wilson Fisk has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, played by none other than Vincent D’Onofrio, who previously played the iconic Marvel villain in Netflix’s Daredevil series for three seasons.

What does the addition of a character like Fisk portend for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future?

It’s clear right away that Marvel Studios is serious about growing the street-level corner of the shared cinematic franchise.

With Kingpin in the mix, most other characters of a similar nature can now return or be introduced.

It’s a Daredevil reboot with Matt Murdock and his supporting cast, as well as other street gangsters.

In the near future, Hammerhead, Tombstone, Madame Masque, and the Maggia could all appear in the MCU.

Outside of the plot, it does, however, show how much Marvel Studios values its fans.

The (hashtag)SaveDaredevil movement has taken over social media since Daredevil’s cancellation in 2018.

D’Onofrio, one of the most well-known villains in the Marvel universe, was warmly welcomed back as part of that.

It’s entirely possible that, now that Marvel Studios has officially welcomed someone from Marvel Television back, something similar will happen elsewhere.

The majority of fans believe Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) will make an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but that could only be the beginning.

With the increased focus on Disney(plus), what’s stopping Marvel Studios from reviving a show like Cloak and Dagger, where the characters are both street-level and skewed toward a younger audience?

The return of Kingpin is just the beginning; Marvel Studios can go in any direction from here.

Hawkeye’s first five episodes are now available on Disney(plus).

