What Does It Mean For the ‘Hawai’i’ Crossover If ‘NCIS’ Stops Production on Season 19?

What Does ‘NCIS’ Season 19 Production Halt Mean for the ‘Hawai’i’ Crossover?

NCIS has returned from its holiday break for the second half of season 19 on CBS, but production has been halted due to a COVID-19 positive test on set.

What does this mean for the upcoming NCIS: Hawai’i crossover?

When NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i returned to CBS after their winter hiatus, the stars of both shows teased a crossover event on social media.

Wilmer Valderrama (Nick Torres) and Katrina Law (Jessica Knight) of NCIS have both confirmed that they will be filming the special episode in Hawaii.

“It’ll be nice to be back on the island solving crimes,” Law, who played Quinn Liu on Hawaii Five-0, said to the camera.

Mark your calendars for a once-in-a-lifetime crossover event on Monday, March 28 on @CBS https:t.coMZenngm4zP

The special crossover event is set to air on CBS at the end of March, according to Vanessa Lachey (Jane Tennant).

In the NCIS universe, crossovers are so common that fans have come to expect them.

Backdoor pilots are used by the franchise to launch spinoffs.

And from time to time, the stars of the universe appear in each other’s series.

Michael Weatherly (Tony DiNozzo), Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto), and Rocky Carroll (Leon Vance) have all appeared as guests on both NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans in the past.

Before NOLA was canceled, there were two different two-part crossovers between NCIS and New Orleans.

In both 2019 and 2020, David James Elliott and Catherine Bell reprised their roles on NCIS: Los Angeles.

Hawai’i, on the other hand, took a different approach.

Because it was the first series in the franchise to debut without a backdoor pilot, the upcoming crossover will be the new spinoff’s first opportunity to interact with the main series.

According to Deadline, NCIS season 19 production was recently halted after a cast member tested positive for COVID. The halt was caused by a positive test from “Zone A.”

The regular cast and crew members who work with them on a daily basis are said to be in Zone A.

NCIS wasn’t the only CBS show halted due to COVID fears.

The FBI dramas — FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International — all paused production for a day so they could…

