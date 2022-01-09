What Does Jessica Chastain’s Title Mean Now That She’s Married to a Royal?

What Is Jessica Chastain’s New Title Now That She Married a Royal?

Jessica Chastain keeps her personal life hidden from the public eye.

The actress has shared a few photos of her husband on social media, but many fans have no idea who he is or what his background is.

Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, on the other hand, is descended from a noble family with a long history dating back to the Middle Ages.

Here’s more on his aristocratic family, as well as whether or not we should start referring to the Zero Dark Thirtyactor as Countess Jessica Chastain.

Chastain married her longtime boyfriend in 2017 and asked her followers not to share photos of her wedding taken by paparazzi who “disregarded the no-fly zone” by using helicopters.

The 355 actress has spoken out about her relationship with Passi de Prepoluso on several occasions since saying “I do.”

“He knew that marriage was not something I was interested in,” she told The Wall Street Journal in 2018.

Then, as we got to know each other better, my perspective on marriage shifted.

Some things are worth celebrating, and he is one of them.”

“I actually enjoy being married,” she continued.

I never expected to, but [he]is a remarkable human being, and I am grateful for the opportunity to spend my life with him.”

Gianluca and I got married! We wanted privacy and aren’t selling photos, but I’ll post something in the future pic.twitter.com5VnM9qHaMX

Chastan gushed about married life again in 2019, telling People that it was even better than she expected.

“I was warned that the first year of marriage would be difficult and that people would warn me, but it’s been incredible,” she said.

Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Edgar Ramirez were among the guests at the couple’s wedding.

On November 1st, Passi de Prepoluso was born.

13th of September, 1982

He is a fashion publicist who previously worked as the head of public relations for Armani and then Moncler, and has stated that Roberta Armani (niece of fashion icon Giorgio Armani) is his mentor.

The Passi de Preposulos family can be traced back to 973 AD. They are from Bergamo, which is north of Milan, and inherited a 17th-century estate called Villa Tiepolo Passin in the 1800s through the Valier family, which is where Gian Luca’s father, Count Alberto Passi, grew up.

