What Does Kody Brown Do for a Living on ‘Sister Wives’?

Fans of Sister Wives see Kody Brown financially supporting his four wives and 18 children.

What does Kody do for a living and how does he fund his polygamist lifestyle? Here’s what we know about Kody’s job.

When Sister Wives fans first met the Browns in 2010, he, his wives, Janelle and Meri, all had jobs, and Christine Brown was the primary caregiver for the kids.

Kody was working as an online ad salesman.

Kody was the president of Das Hundhaus Firearms and Accessories for a time, according to E!

There’s not much else known about Kody’s job.

He’s very active on Cameo right now, where he creates personalized videos for fans.

Christine, Janelle, and Meri are also on Cameo, and charge (dollar)99 for a personalized video and (dollar)420 for a video for “company, customers, or employees” as of January 2022.

For 16 seasons, the Brown family has been on TLC’s Sister Wives.

Terence Michael, TLC’s reality producer, estimated (via E!) that The Browns receive roughly 10% of the show’s per-episode budget.

The episodes of Sister Wives range in price from (dollar)250,000 to (dollar)400,000.

The Browns would earn between (dollar)25,000 and (dollar)40,000 per episode.

The Browns have made a minimum of (dollar)4.5 million over the course of 16 seasons.

Kody Brown is worth approximately (dollar)800,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The family, however, has had its share of financial difficulties.

Kody and Meri filed for bankruptcy in 2005, according to Sister Wives fans.

Then, in 2010, Christine declared bankruptcy.

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in March 2020, Kody and Robyn requested a line of credit for (dollar)150,000, according to the Sun.

They then requested an additional (dollar)130,000 loan on their Flagstaff, Arizona home in December 2021.

Kody appears to be building his family’s brand while living off the paychecks and celebrity that Sister Wives brings.

TLC airs Sister Wives on Sundays.

