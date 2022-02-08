What Does Morphine Do to Rue in Episode 5 of ‘Euphoria’ Season 2?

Episode 5 of Season 2 of Euphoria took an incredibly dark turn.

Rue’s family and friends confronted her about her relapse, so she fled.

Rue ended up at Laurie’s drug dealer’s house out of desperation.

She injected morphine into Rue, claiming she had nothing else to give her.

Rue awoke with a badly bruised arm the next morning, having narrowly escaped Laurie’s locked-down house.

But what happened to Rue after she was given morphine, and why did Laurie insist on giving her morphine in the first place?

Jules informs Rue’s mother Leslie of her relapse in Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5.

Leslie confronts Rue in the presence of Gia, Jules, and Elliot.

Rue is enraged and goes on a rampage throughout the house, eventually fleeing Leslie’s car as she and Gia attempt to drive her to rehab.

Rue first appears at the Howard home, but flees when Leslie appears.

She is then ejected from Fezco’s home for attempting to steal drugs, and she later burglarizes a couple.

Rue goes to Laurie’s house with stolen jewelry and (dollar)2,000 because she has nowhere else to go.

Laurie, on the other hand, refuses to accept the jewelry and tells Rue that she must pay the money in cash.

Although Rue appears to be in excruciating pain, Laurie insists that the only medication she has is intravenous morphine.

Rue finally agrees to the injection, which will help her cope with her withdrawal symptoms.

She wakes up locked in Laurie’s house with painful injection marks on her arm the next morning.

Rue, fortunately, is able to flee through a window.

Euphoria Season 2 viewers quickly realized Laurie was lying about having only intravenous morphine.

She has a suitcase full of pills and other medications.

Laurie made a calculated decision to give Rue morphine.

Rue was given a more powerful drug by her on purpose.

Morphine is a highly effective pain reliever and one of the most potent opioid drugs available.

“Morphine is designed to block pain sensations and calm some of the central nervous system’s functions by slowing heart rate, blood pressure, and respiration while enhancing a sense of calm and pleasure,” according to the American Addiction Centers.

