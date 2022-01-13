What Does ‘Simple Times’ by Kacey Musgraves Mean?

With the release of her latest album and accompanying Paramount Plus original film, Kacey Musgraves made music history.

With songs like “Camera Roll” and “Justified,” Star-Crossed told the story of the artists’ relationship.

Here’s what we know about the song “Simple Times” by Kacey Musgraves.

This country-pop artist debuted her 2021 release, Star-Crossed, shortly after releasing her Amazon Prime special The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show.

A Paramount Plus original film with the same name accompanied the full-length album.

The film was a three-act structure with visuals for each song that told the story of the album.

A number of celebrities made appearances, as well as iconic fashion moments.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Musgraves said, “It’s a wicked, twisty road.”

“There may or may not be a decapitation in the movie.”

“Simple Times,” which has received over 11 million plays on Spotify, is one of the most popular tracks from Star-Crossed.

Musgraves released a video for “Simple Times” on YouTube, in addition to the official music videos for “Justified” and “Star-Crossed.”

Musgraves and her friends are seen in the film hanging out in an abandoned mall, dressed in brightly colored outfits and matching hairstyles.

Victoria Pedretti of Haunting of Bly Manor, Princess Nokia, and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Symone were among the people chosen for Musgraves’ squad.

The imagery from “Simple Times” has been interpreted in a variety of ways by fans.

“During the early 2000s, going to the mall was a popular pastime for young teenagers,” one fan wrote on Genius.

“Musgraves would have been 12 in 2000, on the verge of adolescence, so it’s understandable that being at the mall would bring back memories of her adolescence.”

The video for “Simple Times” has over 3 million views on YouTube.

The lyrics of “Simple Times” have been interpreted by some fans to be about Musgraves’ life prior to her relationship.

Others associate the song with the artist’s longing for childhood, citing lyrics such as “being grown-up kind of sucks.”

Another Genius user commented, “In this song, Kacey Musgraves wishes for simpler times.”

“She says she wishes she could go back to doing the things she loved as a kid, but it’s not the same.”

Musgraves is known for sharing glimpses into her creative process with fans, including revealing that she went on a guided psilocybin mushroom trip with a Nashville couple who…

