What does the 10th house in your birth chart stand for?

BIRTH charts are one-of-a-kind for each person and can reveal important aspects of their personalities.

Birth charts have become a way for people to learn more about the interworking details of their personalities as astrology has regained popularity.

The Tenth House, which is located at the very top of the birth chart, can reveal a person’s social aspects.

According to Allure magazine, the Tenth House governs public image, professional aspirations, and career achievements.

It is also known that the Natal planets in the Tenth House can reveal a person who is considered ambitious.

“When planets transit this zone, changes in the profession are common,” Allure reports.

Capricorn is said to rule the tenth house.

Although you do not have to be a Capricorn to have planets in your Tenth House, if you are, your personality is likely to be hyperactive.

The Capricorn calendar runs from December 22 to January 19.

The sea goat represents this sign, which is said to have ambitious personality traits.

Caps are frequently associated with people who are highly motivated by their jobs and value financial security.

As previously stated, when the Natal planets transit the Tenth House, career changes can be revealed.

The Tenth House also emphasizes our accomplishments, honors, and public image.

With the sun sign of Capricorn, many people value their legacy, reputation, and career, so it’s no surprise that this house has a lot of Capricorn energy.

Here are some examples of what the Tenth House can mean in other sun signs:

The Tenth House will reveal your career and social aspects, regardless of whether you are an air, fire, or earth sign.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]