What does the 8th house represent in your birth chart?

The 8th house in astrology is associated with sex, taboos, death, resurrection, and other people’s possessions.

It’s also thought to be a portal to the spirit world, and it’s linked to the occult and magic on occasion.

Every planet in your chart is nestled in both a sign and a house, and each one represents a different aspect of life, from romance to career.

The influence of a planet on your life can be seen in these two placements.

Even we’re perplexed, but according to wellandgood, a good place to start is determining which house your sun sign belongs to.

Simply enter your birth date, time, and location into an online natal chart, such as this one, and scroll down to the description of your sun sign.

You’ll discover what house it’s in there.

“The house that the sun is in within your chart tells you a key area of life in which your essential life purpose is lived out and where you need to express yourself,” says astrologer Chani Nicholas.

That’s fine by us.

In general, whichever house your sun sign is in represents a significant aspect of your life to which you should pay close attention.

The first six houses are referred to as personal, while the last six are referred to as interpersonal.

Let’s take a closer look at each of them.

When an astrologer interprets your chart, they look at the meaning of each planet as well as the house and sign it’s in to predict any pitfalls or pleasures you’ll experience during this lifetime.

Many people consider the eighth house to be a spiritual teacher.

It governs how we receive money as well as our life partnerwifehusband’s assets.

This is also where the darkest part of our natal chart is located.

It can reveal how you will die, as well as close encounters with death that you will have in life, as well as the paths to death of those around you.

Death isn’t always literal; it can be figurative as well.

It can, in most cases, represent change.

“A person with certain planets in the eighth house may be artistically inclined to death or drawn to a dark style,” Labryinthos writes.

Scorpio, the seductress extraordinaire, governs this mysterious firecracker of a home.

The best traits of a Scorpio are their ability to think deeply, to be secretive, and to be passionate, while their worst traits are jealousy and their proclivity for revenge and manipulation.

