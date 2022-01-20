What Does the Black Box Warning Mean in the ‘Dopesick’ Series?

Richard Sackler (Michael Stuhlbarg) is concerned about the FDA Black Box Warning on Purdue Pharma’s OxyContin label in Hulu’s Dopesick Episode 7, “Black Box Warning.”

By the end of the episode, however, viewers learn that Purdue twisted their marketing to keep pushing the highly addictive drug despite the FDA’s warning label.

Curtis Wright (portrayed by Brian Keane) wrote the original OxyContin label while at the FDA, according to Dopesick Episode 7 creator Danny Strong. Curtis Wright (portrayed by Brian Keane) was hired by Purdue Pharma shortly after leaving the FDA.

Bridget Meyer (Rosario Dawson) also presented the FDA and Purdue with her findings from Dopesick Episode 6.

Even when taken as prescribed, her team discovered that OxyContin is dangerous.

When combined with non-lethal medications, 98 percent of deaths linked to OxyContin were found to have been caused by the drug being taken exactly as prescribed.

Actual addicts shifted to less expensive drugs like heroin.

As a result, the FDA issued an OxyContin “Black Box warning.”

A black box warning, also known as a “boxed warning,” is “designed to draw attention to serious or life-threatening risks” associated with taking a drug, according to the FDA.

The additional warning is on the insert inside the packaging, not on the box itself.

The drug’s danger is depicted in the box.

However, in both Dopesick and real life, the warning had little effect on the sale or prescription of OxyContin.

Because the label was false, people suffered the consequences.

Danny Strong, the creator of ‘Dopesick,’ believes Richard Sackler ‘Should Really Be In Prison.’

The Black Box warning is the highest warning the FDA can place on a drug, according to an article published in the NCBI.

However, the notice may have contributed to an increase in OxyContin abuse.

On the package insert, the warning stated that crushing, chewing, or dissolving the tablets would result in rapid release.

This rapid release could even result in a fatal dose, according to the report.

However, following the warning, the number of people prescribed OxyContin in the United States increased.

For those who became addicted to the drug, simply thinking about getting that feeling faster could have led to its misuse.

