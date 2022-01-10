What does the cast of Full House look like now?

What’s the current cast of Full House like?

THE LAST EPISODE OF THE FULL HOUSE WAS RELEASED MORE THAN 25 YEARS AGO.

However, fans frequently wonder what Candace Cameron Bure, John Phillip Stamos, and the rest of the cast are up to now that they’ve grown up.

The popular 1990s sitcom premiered on September 22, 1987, and ran for 192 episodes before being cancelled in 1995.

All seven of the original cast members stayed on for the entire eight-year run of the show, with five new characters joining the main cast along the way.

Here’s how they appear now:

The lovable DJ Tanner was played by Candace Cameron Bure.

Cameron Bure continued acting after her time on Full House ended, and went on to become one of Hallmark’s biggest stars, starring in nearly 30 films with the franchise.

She has also written four books, including Reshaping It All: Motivation for Physical and Spiritual Fitness, which was a New York Times best seller.

Cameron Bure married Valeri Bure, a former Russian-American ice hockey right winger, in 1996 and they have three children: Natasha, Lev, and Maksim.

Stephanie Tanner was portrayed by Jodie Lee Ann Sweetin.

Sweetin joined the cast of Full House when she was five years old and has continued to act on and off for years after the show ended.

Sweetin went on to star in Walt Before Mickey, Swipe Right, and Finding Santa after leaving Full House, before reprising her role in Fuller House.

Sweetin has three children, Beatrix and Zoie, and has been married three times over the years.

When the Olsen twins joined the cast as the lovable Michelle Tanner, they were only nine months old.

Following the conclusion of the show, the two continued to work together in the films It Takes Two and New York Minute before retiring from acting altogether and focusing on their careers as fashion designers.

The twins were one of the few original cast members who did not return for Fuller House.

The twins aren’t the only famous Olsen siblings; their sister Elizabeth is an actress who is best known for playing Wanda Maximoff, also known as The Scarlet Witch, in the Marvel franchise.

Her own Disney(plus) spin-off series, Wandavison, premiered in January 2021.

Famous Jesse Katsopolis was played by John Phillip Stamos.

Stamos was known for his roles in General Hospital and You Again? before taking on the role of Uncle Jesse.

After leaving Full House, Stamos went on to star in ER, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, Grandfathered, Scream Queens, and You before returning to the show in Fuller House.

Stamos is an interesting character…

