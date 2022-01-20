‘What Does the Nanny Do?’ — Robyn and Kody’s Nanny Exposes Brown Family to COVID on ‘Sister Wives’

Robyn Brown reveals that her nanny exposed the family to coronavirus (COVID-19) in a preview for the upcoming Sister Wives episode on January 23.

Despite the strict coronavirus rules in place, Sister Wives fans can’t help but point out that having a nanny was always a risk.

Christine Brown talks to Kody Brown about the family’s separation during the lockdown in a discussion on Sister Wives on December 26.

Robyn has been allowing a nanny to come over to her house to help care for her children, she reveals.

Christine’s children, on the other hand, are not permitted to visit Robyn’s home.

“Robyn and I have an employee,” Kody tells the camera.

She’s referred to as a “nanny” by her coworkers.

She comes over and assists with child care and schooling.”

“You have a nanny over,” she says to Christine.

She comes over all the time.

I’m not sure why Ysabel isn’t allowed to come over and hang out with us.

“What does the nanny do?” Christine inquires of the cameras.

As a result, Kody calls a meeting of all of his wives to discuss the nanny’s rules.

He tells them that as long as they follow the strict rules for preventing the spread of coronavirus, they will be able to get together as a family.

Robyn reveals in the preview for the upcoming episode of Sister Wives that her nanny has been infected with coronavirus.

“I got a call from my childcare provider,” Robyn says.

She stated that both she and her husband had tested positive for COVID.”

Christine tells the cameras that she believes this means the family will no longer get together as a unit.

“We’re done,” she says.

We’re not going to hang out anymore.”

Sister Wives fans were taken aback by the fact that Robyn had a nanny in the first place, especially after Kody kept Robyn’s home so secure.

“Kody and Robyn are a—holes to the entire family, bring in a nanny they don’t need, and end up being the ones who expose themselves to it… It’s totally karma,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“WHAT DOES THE NANNY…DO?!? She gets Covid,” another fan exclaimed.

“She’s a professional at it.”

“The ultimate poetic justice is that Kody and Robyn hate each other and have alienated any decent person who has ever existed,” wrote another Redditor.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.