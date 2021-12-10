What Does This Mean for Future Live-Action Adaptations If ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Isn’t Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix?

What Does It Mean for Future Live-Action Adaptations if ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Isn’t Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix?

Cowboy Bebop, a live-action Netflix series, debuted in November.

19 to a slew of critical acclaim.

The anime adaptation was canceled by the streamer just three weeks later.

Despite the creators’ efforts to lay the groundwork for a second season, Cowboy Bebop was quickly abandoned by Netflix.

Does its cancellation spell doom for the company’s other live-action adaptations, such as the upcoming One Piece series?

The Showrunner of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Explains Why Radical Ed Didn’t Get Much Screen Time in the Live-Action Series

On December 1st,

The Hollywood Reporter reported on September 9 that Netflix had decided not to proceed with its live-action Cowboy Bebop project.

Despite the fact that the adaptation was clearly laying the groundwork for a second season, it was abruptly canceled.

According to THR, the live-action Cowboy Bebop’s second week on the platform saw a 59 percent decrease in viewing hours.

Even with a strong — if widely panned — start, that’s a long way down.

According to the outlet, most series that have been greenlit for a second season do not drop below 60% in week two.

If that’s the case, the anime adaptation appears to have fallen short of the mark.

Of course, there could be more at play than the show’s overall popularity.

Is there any chance of a second season of Cowboy Bebop because of the negative reviews?

5 Significant Differences Between the Anime and Netflix’s Live-Action Series ‘Cowboy Bebop’

Although Cowboy Bebop’s viewing hours had an impact on its chances of receiving a second season on Netflix, it’s safe to say the series’ negative reviews didn’t help.

Critics panned the show before it even aired, mocking its take on the classic anime.

Some thought it strayed too far from the source material, while others thought it didn’t stand out enough.

Regardless of their complaints, Rotten Tomatoes gave the show a 46 percent rating.

Unfortunately, the show’s 54 percent audience rating indicates that the majority of viewers were unhappy with it.

Given all of the comparisons to the Cowboy Bebop anime, Netflix’s adaptation may have been a little harsh.

Is this to say that similar projects are doomed to fail?

onepiecepic.twitter.com2DRuLp9Qb5 (hashtag)

Mustafa Shakir, star of ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ dissects Spike and Jet’s relationship.

Cowboy Bebop’s cancellation may leave a sour taste in anime fans’ mouths, especially since Netflix is developing live-action adaptations of One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The show in 2021 isn’t the same as the…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.