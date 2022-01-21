What does “What Sienna Mae did to me” mean?

SIENNA Mae Gomez is a TikTok sensation and a member of the Hype House crew.

Here’s everything we know about her, including the most recent allegations.

Sienna Mae Gomez is a body-positive TikToker and member of the Hype House content collective.

On her two TikTok accounts, she has over 21 million followers.

The 17-year-old actress, who is also a competitive dancer, has become one of the platform’s most powerful influencers.

This happened after one of her videos went viral in August 2020, catapulting her to internet celebrity.

She has since signed with a talent agency and partnered with the cosmetics company Maybelline.

She’ll star in Netflix’s upcoming Hype House reality series, which will follow the TikTok content collective she’s a part of.

In May 2021, content creator Mason Rizzo tweeted allegations that Gomez had “sexually assaulted” and “abused” Wright, following an abrupt end to Jack Wright and Gomez’ TikTok collaborations in late 2020.

Gomez has repeatedly denied assaulting Wright in response to the accusations.

Until now, Wright has remained largely silent on the subject, claiming that the two parties were still negotiating “offline.”

On January 11, 2022, he posted a TikTok expressing his inability to “stay quiet any longer,” and on January 20, he broke down while narrating his experience in a 17-minute YouTube video titled What Sienna Mae Did to Me.

“I’ve sat down many times trying to do this,” Wright says at the outset of the video.

It’s been extremely difficult.”

Then he detailed his allegations against Gomez, from her relationship with his friend to her alleged assaults.

Gomez has yet to respond to the charges leveled against her.

She dated someone known as @charbankss on Instagram for more than half of the year in 2020.

The couple later broke up for an undisclosed reason and never spoke about it with their fans.

In 2021, Gomez reportedly began dating Wright, and by May of that year, fans suspected the two had broken up.