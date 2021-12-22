What exactly did Cardi B have to say about Lil Kim?

What was Cardi B’s take on Lil Kim?

Despite selling over 15 million records worldwide, legendary rapper Lil Kim has faced her fair share of criticism throughout her career.

Cardi B, a fellow hip-hop artist, defended Lil Kim on Twitter in December.

Cardi B took to Twitter on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, to defend Lil Kim from “haters.”

“I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…She’s is so sweet, supportive, and a REAL F**KIN LEGEND,” Cardi added to a quote tweet.

“I remember when I was beefing with b***es and I used to put her song F**K YOU on my MySpace!” she continued.

“It’s got to be these 2000s-born kids on this app who don’t know what’s going on!”

“Watching @LilKim get bullied, mocked, and disrespected by thousands of people online is really upsetting,” Cardi wrote in the original tweet to which she responded.

Cardi was then trolled on Twitter by someone who suggested she do a collab with Lil Kim.

Cardi responded, “What does a collab have to do with someone who is always getting CYBER BULLY?”

“Before I was an artist, I was a woman with feelings, and I know how painful it is to be picked on all the time…When I collaborate with her, it will be at the right time and with the right song. I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS!”

Lil Kim’s most recent squabble stems from her song Big Santa Papi, which was released in December as part of Nick Cannon’s Miracles Across 125th Street.

“Lil Kim has officially crashed and burned her last crumb of legacy,what is this hunny…” a Twitter user wrote alongside a video clip of Lil Kim’s song.

“It’s been a decade since she seen a chart,” the user added in a second tweet.

Many users defended Lil Kim, claiming that she is supposed to play a “cringy” character in Cannon’s film.

Despite the explanation of Kim’s character, many Twitter users continued to belittle the rapper.

Another user, replying directly to Lil Kim’s account, wrote, “You ruined rap.”

Many users began to compare Lil Kim to Nicki Minaj, a fellow female rapper.

“But I was born in the early 1990s and got to see lil Kim fall off and she has herself to blame for that because she let nicki take her place a legend don’t fold say what you want,” one user added.

Lil Kim, who was born on July 11, 1975, shot to fame in the 1990s.

Lil Kim was in a close relationship with the Notorious BIG – real name Christopher Wallace – prior to his death.

Wallace aided Kim in launching her career, and…

