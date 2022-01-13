What exactly does the term ‘Pushin P’ mean?

HE’S the rap sensation who just coined a new term.

Gunna has now revealed the meaning of the term ‘pushin P,’ as well as some examples of how to use it.

As part of his new album ‘DS4EVER,’ Atlanta rapper Gunna released his single ‘pushin P’ with Future and Young Thug.

He’s also been seen on social media spreading the ‘P’ emoji, which has hip hop fans perplexed as to its meaning and connection to the song’s title.

‘Pushin P’ basically means’staying real,’ with the P standing for ‘player.’

Gunna took to Twitter to demonstrate how to use the letter ‘P’ and when not to.

In a series of tweets, he said, “Jumpin n a person beef or situation when u dk wats goin on Not [P].”

“Now…it’s [P] to put your people in place.”

“[P] is bossing up your b***h.”

“It’s [P] to put your life on the line to feed your family.

“It’s [P] to be a real n***a on the Internet.”

“I’m putting pressure on [P].”

“It is not [P] to speak on a n**** for no reason.”

“It’s definitely [P] to be loyal.”

Gunna’s new album, ‘DS4EVER,’ features the song ‘Pushin P.’

The rapper appears to be the one who coined the phrase.

Gunna appears in the music video with Future and Young Thug, using the phrase ‘pushin P.’

“Leaving your partners out of the loop? That ain’t P You see what I’m saying,” Gunna said in a video posted to Twitter, before adding, “We ain’t on that.”

We’re on P! We’re pushing P!”

The official audio for Gunna and Future’s “pushin P” featuring Young Thug from his album DS4EVER is now available!

Gunna’s song “pushing P” is available on all major music streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

The official video was released on January 12 and can be found on Gunna’s YouTube channel.

Gunna’s official YouTube account can be found here, and you can follow him on Instagram here.