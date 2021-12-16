What exactly is a baby bar exam?

THE BABY BAR EXAM is a crucial first step in the legal education of law students like Kim Kardashian.

Here’s what we know so far about the test.

California implemented a mandatory exam that first-year law students attending unaccredited schools must pass in order to continue their studies.

The “baby bar,” as it’s affectionately referred to, is not for the faint of heart.

The seven-hour exam in Contracts, Criminal Law, and Torts takes place over just one day and consists of four essays and 100 multiple-choice questions.

To pass, participants must score a minimum of 560 on an 800-point scale, or a 70% accuracy rate.

This system is currently used only in California.

It also provides a way to pass the bar exam without going to law school by “reading the law” or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or a judge.

First-year law students enrolled in a degree program at a State Bar-unaccredited registered law school, as well as those without two years of college experience enrolled in a Committee of Bar Examiners- or an American Bar Association-accredited law school, take the exam through the Law Office Study Program.

Kim Kardashian announced on Instagram on December 13, 2021 that she had passed the baby bar after failing several times previously.

The exam’s pass rate is constantly changing.

However, it goes without saying that it is insignificant.

The pass rate was 27.6 percent in June 2020 and 29.1 percent in November 2020.

In fact, the baby bar exam has a lower pass rate than the general bar exam.

The examination is given twice a year, in June and October.

It was shot in California.

What distinguishes the baby bar exam from the regular bar exam?

It’s an introductory exam for first-year students, so it doesn’t require the depth of knowledge that someone who has studied law for a long time would have.

