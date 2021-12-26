What exactly is Boxing Day, and what does its name imply?

What is Boxing Day, and what does its name mean?

BOXING DAY is a Bank Holiday in the United Kingdom when Brits begin to unwind from the craziness of Christmas Day and the entire holiday season.

But, since December 26 has nothing to do with boxing, why is it called Boxing Day? You can learn more about the origins of the term here.

Every year on December 26th, the United Kingdom celebrates Boxing Day, which is a national holiday in the United Kingdom.

When Boxing Day falls on a weekend, as it will in 2021, the following Monday is also declared a holiday.

As a result, the UK will have a bank holiday on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Boxing Day is primarily a British tradition that has spread to Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, where it has primarily become a shopping and sporting event day.

There are a few competing origin stories for the name, but none of them are definitive.

The first is that servants of the wealthy were allowed to visit their families on the day after Christmas because they were required to work on Christmas Day.

Each servant would receive a box containing food, a bonus, and gifts to take home with them.

Another theory is that during the Victorian era, churches frequently displayed a donation box for parishioners.

It was also customary for tradespeople to collect “Christmas boxes” of money or gifts on the first weekday after Christmas as a thank you for their good service throughout the year.

The day is also known as St Stephen’s Day, in honor of Stephen, the first Christian martyr, according to the book of Acts in the Bible.

Boxing Day is a day to spend with family and friends, especially those who will not be present on Christmas Day.

It’s also a great day to use up any leftover turkey and make bubble and squeak sandwiches.

The day has become associated with sports in modern times, particularly football and rugby.

Local rivals are frequently pitted against each other, particularly in the lower leagues.

Hunting used to be associated with the day.

The foxhunting ban of 2004 put an end to it, but many places still hold drag hunts (in which dogs chase a scent that has been laid out) to keep the tradition alive.

Boxing Day is also a day when the British display their eccentricity by participating in a variety of strange traditions, such as swimming the freezing English Channel or legging it into the sea, fun runs, and charity events.

The 26th of December is also a big sales day.

Millions of shoppers flock to the stores, some of whom stand in line for hours…

