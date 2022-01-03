What exactly is Dry January, and what are some of the best non-alcoholic beverages?

Despite our best efforts to maintain some semblance of self-control over the holidays, our pants always feel a little tighter in the weeks afterward, owing to the numerous rounds of drinks we shared with friends and family.

We probably wouldn’t have known what Dry January was five years ago, but these days, it seems like everyone and their mother has pledged to abstain from alcohol for the next four weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dry January, including some non-alcoholic drinks that can compete with your favorite alcoholic beverage.

Dry January, organized by Alcohol Change UK and supported by the Try Dry app, is a month-long campaign encouraging people to abstain from drinking alcohol.

According to the latest figures from Alcohol Change, 86 percent of Dry January participants saved money, while 70 percent reported better sleep and 66 percent reported having more energy.

Many people will use Dry January as a post-Christmas detox, according to Alcohol Change, which claims that the month-long movement allows you to take control of your alcohol relationship and encourages people to talk about it.

People who download the free Try Dry app or sign up for coaching emails from Alcohol Change UK are twice as likely to have a completely alcohol-free month than those who just do Dry January, and have significantly improved wellbeing and healthier drinking six months later.

If you’re having trouble staying away from spirits during Dry January, this drink, which costs £15 on Amazon, will satisfy your craving.

When you want a beer but don’t want to break your alcohol-free streak, this Botanical honey wheat lager is ideal.

Red.H is selling it for £2.95.

This distilled non-alcoholic botanical drink is ideal for quenching your thirst for alcohol.

Tesco offers it for £22.

Among many wine-loving Dry January-ers, this one is a popular choice.

Tesco sells the non-alcoholic Rose for £2.20.

Dry January began in 2011 when an employee of Alcohol Change decided to go without alcohol for a month before running a half marathon in February.

Alcohol Change made the decision in 2012 to launch their first Dry January campaign, which would take place in January of 2013.

In January of that year, just under 4,500 people took part in the first ever Dry January, and by January of the following year, the monthly pledge had grown to over 17,000 people.

[…]

